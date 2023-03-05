Returns On Capital At Tristel (LON:TSTL) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Tristel (LON:TSTL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tristel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = UK£5.3m ÷ (UK£38m - UK£4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Tristel has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tristel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tristel here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tristel doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Tristel's ROCE

In summary, Tristel is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has gained an impressive 44% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

