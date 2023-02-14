Returns On Capital At Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Unitil (NYSE:UTL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Unitil, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$81m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Unitil has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Unitil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Unitil.

What Can We Tell From Unitil's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Unitil's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 44% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.9%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Unitil has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Unitil (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

