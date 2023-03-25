Returns On Capital At Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vital Farms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = US$4.3m ÷ (US$215m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Vital Farms has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Vital Farms' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vital Farms.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Vital Farms' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 9.4%, but since then they've fallen to 2.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Vital Farms has decreased its current liabilities to 22% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Vital Farms' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Vital Farms in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 17% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Vital Farms does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

While Vital Farms may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

