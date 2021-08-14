The Returns On Capital At Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Don't Inspire Confidence

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Vitec Group (LON:VTC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vitec Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£30m ÷ (UK£383m - UK£89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Vitec Group has an ROCE of 10%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.5% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

View our latest analysis for Vitec Group

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Vitec Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vitec Group here for free.

So How Is Vitec Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Vitec Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Vitec Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Vitec Group. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 182% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Vitec Group that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

