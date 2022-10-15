Returns On Capital At Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Vulcan Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$967m ÷ (US$14b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Vulcan Materials has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 9.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vulcan Materials compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Vulcan Materials' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Vulcan Materials' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.4% and the business has deployed 47% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while Vulcan Materials has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 28% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Vulcan Materials does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Vulcan Materials that you might be interested in.

