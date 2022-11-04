Returns On Capital At WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for WD-40, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$87m ÷ (US$434m - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, WD-40 has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Household Products industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured WD-40's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering WD-40 here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For WD-40 Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for WD-40's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 27% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

Our Take On WD-40's ROCE

While WD-40 has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Since the stock has gained an impressive 46% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for WD-40 (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

