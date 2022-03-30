The Returns On Capital At Wiseway Group (ASX:WWG) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Wiseway Group (ASX:WWG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Wiseway Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = AU$2.3m ÷ (AU$65m - AU$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Wiseway Group has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Wiseway Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wiseway Group here for free.

So How Is Wiseway Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Wiseway Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 37% over the last four years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, Wiseway Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 29% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Wiseway Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 28% in the last three years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Wiseway Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Wiseway Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Wiseway Group that you might be interested in.

