Returns On Capital At ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Paint An Interesting Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ZTO Express (Cayman):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CN¥5.2b ÷ (CN¥48b - CN¥8.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Logistics industry average of 10% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured ZTO Express (Cayman)'s prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ZTO Express (Cayman) here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of ZTO Express (Cayman)'s historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ZTO Express (Cayman). Furthermore the stock has climbed 100% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing ZTO Express (Cayman) we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

