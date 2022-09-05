Returns At CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CCL Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$840m ÷ (CA$8.1b - CA$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, CCL Industries has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured CCL Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CCL Industries.

So How Is CCL Industries' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 31% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CCL Industries has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On CCL Industries' ROCE

In the end, CCL Industries has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 24% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, CCL Industries does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

