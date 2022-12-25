Returns At Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) Are On The Way Up

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Chin Well Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CHINWEL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chin Well Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM131m ÷ (RM798m - RM113m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Chin Well Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 14% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Chin Well Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Chin Well Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Chin Well Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Chin Well Holdings Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 26%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Chin Well Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 6.9% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know more about Chin Well Holdings Berhad, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

