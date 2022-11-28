Returns At Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Clearwater Paper's (NYSE:CLW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Clearwater Paper is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$146m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$295m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Clearwater Paper has an ROCE of 10%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Forestry industry average of 22%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Clearwater Paper's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Clearwater Paper Tell Us?

Clearwater Paper has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 94% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Clearwater Paper has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 15% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, Clearwater Paper does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

