Returns At Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Contact Energy (NZSE:CEN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Contact Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = NZ$268m ÷ (NZ$5.2b - NZ$697m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Contact Energy has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.9% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Contact Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Contact Energy Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for Contact Energy's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Contact Energy doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why Contact Energy has been paying out 104% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

Our Take On Contact Energy's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Contact Energy's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 74% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Contact Energy and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While Contact Energy isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

