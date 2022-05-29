Returns At Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Copa Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$267m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Copa Holdings has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.0% generated by the Airlines industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Copa Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Copa Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Copa Holdings' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Copa Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Our Take On Copa Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Copa Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 31% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Copa Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

