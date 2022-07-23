Returns At Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Are On The Way Up

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Crestchic (LON:LOAD) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Crestchic, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£3.8m ÷ (UK£43m - UK£12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Crestchic has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Electrical industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Crestchic

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Crestchic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Crestchic here for free.

So How Is Crestchic's ROCE Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Crestchic is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 12% on their capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Crestchic is using 43% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Crestchic has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 102% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Crestchic you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Construction on Penn State’s $128M liberal arts building to start next month. What to know

    The 143,000-square-foot building is expected to open by fall 2024.

  • Ribbon-cutting held to celebrate restored historic bowling 'greens' at Hazelwood Park

    Ribbon-cutting held to celebrate restored historic bowling 'greens' at Hazelwood Park Friday, July 22.

  • Discharging wastewater into Cape Cod Canal discussed again in Bourne despite past objections

    A controversial proposal to discharge wastewater into the Cape Cod Canal is again being discussed in Bourne.

  • Investor Optimism Abounds Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) But Growth Is Lacking

    Redcentric plc's ( LON:RCN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.3x might make it look like a strong sell right...

  • Sussex County Community College receives $862,500 state grant to expand optics program

    SCCC was awarded $862,500 in the second phase of the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act, a $500 million grant signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018.

  • Inside The Hollywood Reporter and FX’s ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Comic-Con Bash

    On Friday night, vampires stalked San Diego Comic-Con as the stars of What We Do in the Shadows celebrated the FX show’s fourth season. The party, co-hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and FX, transformed the Gaslamp Quarter restaurant Meze into a vampire nightclub, with the bash coming on the heels of the critically loved series landing seven […]

  • Twins who run businesses reveal what it's like working together, fighting division, and marketing 'the twindom of it all'

    Twins told Insider how they started their businesses in retail, insurance, and pharmaceuticals, and shared their experiences and marketing tips.

  • Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger deal in Spain

    PARIS/MADRID (Reuters) -Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion, the two telecoms firms said in a statement on Saturday. The tie-up is expected to test the European Commission's appetite for consolidation. Spain's mobile market is a four-way fight with Telefonica's Movistar brand holding a 28.24% share, Orange 22.91%, Vodafone 22.26% and MasMovil with 20.55%, data from market regulator CNMC showed in March.

  • Audience Chant 'Kanye' as Items Thrown at Rapper Kid Cudi

    Rapper Kid Cudi walked off stage during his headliner set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida, on Friday night, July 22, after audience members threw items on stage and chanted for Kanye West, whose set Cudi had replaced.This footage shows Cudi, who was scheduled to headline the festival on Friday, threatening to end his show early.He can be heard saying: “Don’t f*** with me” and threatening to leave the stage.Shortly afterwards, Cudi walks away as audience members chant “Kanye.”Kanye West, also known as Ye, was originally meant to headline the festival on Friday night, but according to reports, pulled out just days before the festival. Credit: @sagslutt via Storyful

  • UK Satellite Operator OneWeb Said to Near Merger With Eutelsat

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Promised ReliefAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadBritish satellite firm OneWeb is nearing a deal to combine with France’s Eutelsat Communications SA in a transaction that would create a pan-Eur

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • China just put foreign banks on notice: Creating an internal Communist Party committee could be the cost of doing business

    HSBC, one of the world’s biggest banks, became the first in China to establish an internal Communist Party committee, paving the path for global lenders to follow suit.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 7 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 7 energy stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. To skip our detailed analysis of Leon Cooperman’s hedge fund profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 3 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon […]

  • Is the stock-market bottom in? What the pros say after S&P 500 tests 4,000

    Stock-market bulls are poking their heads above the parapet, but skeptics see little more than a bear-market bounce.

  • Crypto: Trump's ex-Ally's Bitcoin Troubles Worsen

    Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director under Donald Trump, is a bitcoin evangelist.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It's better to think about a sine curve when looking at stocks, as businesses typically shift from good periods to difficult ones and back again to good periods. If you can step in when times are tough, you can pick up some great companies at relatively cheap prices and hold them forever. Since yields move in the opposite direction as stock prices, I'm effectively looking for companies with strong dividend histories that are trading with dividend yields at the high side of their historical range.

  • AT&T Falls Most in 20 Years After Overdue Bills Hit Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in 20 years after saying some customers are starting to put off paying their phone bills, which contributed to the wireless carrier cutting its forecast for free cash flow this year by $2 billion.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis