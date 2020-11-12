The Returns At Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Provide Us With Signs Of What's To Come

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Criteo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$134m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$668m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Therefore, Criteo has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Media industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Criteo compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Criteo here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Criteo Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Criteo, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 16% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Criteo's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Criteo's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 57% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Criteo has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Criteo does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

