Returns At Curro Holdings (JSE:COH) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Curro Holdings (JSE:COH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Curro Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = R567m ÷ (R12b - R1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Curro Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 19%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Curro Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Curro Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.2%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 54%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Curro Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 79% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Curro Holdings, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

