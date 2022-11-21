The Returns At DATRON (ETR:DAR) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of DATRON (ETR:DAR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DATRON, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €5.9m ÷ (€44m - €6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, DATRON has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured DATRON's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 39% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that DATRON has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On DATRON's ROCE

In the end, DATRON has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 17%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with DATRON and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

