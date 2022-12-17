The Returns At Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM135m ÷ (RM2.5b - RM392m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.0%.

View our latest analysis for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd Tell Us?

In terms of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 31% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.3%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 15% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's ROCE

Long story short, while Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 144% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

While Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here