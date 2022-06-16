Returns At DCC (LON:DCC) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think DCC (LON:DCC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DCC, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = UK£505m ÷ (UK£9.6b - UK£3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, DCC has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Industrials industry average of 7.4%.

In the above chart we have measured DCC's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for DCC in recent years. The company has employed 75% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while DCC has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 19% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think DCC has the makings of a multi-bagger.

