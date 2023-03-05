Returns At DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on DHT Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, DHT Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 21%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DHT Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DHT Holdings.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for DHT Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect DHT Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that DHT Holdings has been paying out 123% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, DHT Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 376% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

DHT Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for DHT Holdings that you might be interested in.

