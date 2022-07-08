The Returns At Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Doximity's (NYSE:DOCS) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Doximity is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$114m ÷ (US$991m - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Doximity has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Healthcare Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Doximity compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Doximity Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 13% and the business has deployed 1,702% more capital into its operations. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Doximity has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

On a side note, Doximity has done well to reduce current liabilities to 11% of total assets over the last three years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Doximity has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 14%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

