Returns Experience Critical to Customer Satisfaction and Retention, Doddle Survey Finds

With Spike in E-Commerce Returns Expected Post-COVID-19, Retailers Must Ensure Their Returns Processes and Systems are Ready, as 74 Percent of Respondents Think Retailers Need Returns Improvement

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doddle, a leading international e-commerce solutions provider that designs, develops and integrates consumer fulfilment and returns technology, announces the findings of a survey it conducted to uncover how important the e-commerce returns experience is to consumers. The research of almost 1,400 U.S. consumers was done in May 2020.

It has been challenging for many retailers to understand the overall effect of e-commerce returns, as the process has typically been manual, not digitized like other processes including delivery and payment. With no real insight into the impact of returns, they have been considered a necessary but unfortunate cost and therefore sidelined in terms of importance, particularly with regards to customers' overall satisfaction and retention.

Interestingly, though, Doddle's survey found that consumers weigh returns as equally significant as delivery and payment with regards to their overall e-commerce experience, even slightly more so. (84 percent said the returns experience is important with regards to their opinion of a retailer, with 83 percent saying the same for delivery and payment, respectively.) It also found that almost three quarters of respondents (74 percent) feel retailers' returns experiences need to be better.

Following are some highlights from Doddle's research:

84 percent of respondents said a positive returns experience encourages them to shop with a retailer again

74 percent of consumers noted that U.S. retailers should do more to improve their returns experiences

When asked what would make respondents reconsider shopping with a retailer in the future

When asked what they would prefer from retailers when returning an item

"This insight is now more critical than ever, as COVID-19 has generated a significant bump in e-commerce sales, with e-commerce returns only expecting to increase as well as a result," said Dan Nevin, Doddle's North America CEO. "Between the impending surge in returns, consumers' experiences with the process and the overall impact on satisfaction and retention, the timing has never been better for retailers to get a solid handle on their e-commerce returns processes and systems. Platforms like Doddle's digitize and streamline the returns journey for both consumers and retailers, providing ease and convenience for consumers and knowledge for retailers that enables them to improve customer interactions and reduce costs."

Doddle's survey was conducted by YouGov. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,386 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between May 5-7, 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

For more information and an infographic of the survey findings, visit (https://www.doddle.com/us/the-returns-experience-is-critical/).

About Doddle

Doddle believes in the power of lasting impressions and helps carriers and retailers around the world create e-commerce delivery and returns experiences that attract customers, create differentiation and foster loyalty. Doddle uses its years of fulfilment experience - developed in one of the world's toughest e-commerce markets - to help retailers and carriers devise sector leading fulfilment strategies that enhance customer experience, promote sustainable solutions and drive profitability and efficiency. Doddle's white-label technology powers the creation, roll out and management of a full delivery ecosystem enabling processes from click & collect, click & reserve and ship from store through to automated returns. Each of its solutions is designed to drive loyalty, create cross selling opportunities, promote efficiency and address the need for more sustainable solutions. Doddle's expertise and technology is trusted by some of the world's biggest retail and fulfilment brands from ASOS and Amazon to USPS and Australia Post. Headquartered in London, Doddle also has regional teams in the U.S., Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Find out more at: doddle.com

