Returns At Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Federal International Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FIHB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Federal International Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM9.3m ÷ (RM198m - RM61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Federal International Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Federal International Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Federal International Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Federal International Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Federal International Holdings Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Federal International Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Federal International Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

