Returns At G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in G. Willi-Food International's (NASDAQ:WILC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on G. Willi-Food International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = ₪49m ÷ (₪628m - ₪50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, G. Willi-Food International has an ROCE of 8.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for G. Willi-Food International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating G. Willi-Food International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From G. Willi-Food International's ROCE Trend?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 8.5%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 47% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From G. Willi-Food International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that G. Willi-Food International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 186% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing G. Willi-Food International we've found 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

