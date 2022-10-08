Returns Are Gaining Momentum At A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in A10 Networks' (NYSE:ATEN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for A10 Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$43m ÷ (US$385m - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, A10 Networks has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Software industry average of 10% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for A10 Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that A10 Networks is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 17% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 116% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, A10 Networks has decreased current liabilities to 32% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On A10 Networks' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that A10 Networks' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a solid 96% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing A10 Networks we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While A10 Networks isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

