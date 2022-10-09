Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Acadia Healthcare Company:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$423m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$442m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Acadia Healthcare Company has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Healthcare industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acadia Healthcare Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Company here for free.

So How Is Acadia Healthcare Company's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Acadia Healthcare Company. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 29%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 25% less capital than it was five years ago. Acadia Healthcare Company may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line On Acadia Healthcare Company's ROCE

In the end, Acadia Healthcare Company has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 92% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Acadia Healthcare Company can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Acadia Healthcare Company does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Acadia Healthcare Company that you might be interested in.

