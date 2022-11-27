Returns Are Gaining Momentum At AcroMeta Group (Catalist:43F)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at AcroMeta Group (Catalist:43F) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AcroMeta Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = S$848k ÷ (S$48m - S$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, AcroMeta Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.1% generated by the Construction industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AcroMeta Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is AcroMeta Group's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that AcroMeta Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 5.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, AcroMeta Group is utilizing 46% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 69% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On AcroMeta Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AcroMeta Group has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has dived 73% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

AcroMeta Group does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

