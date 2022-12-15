Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Albemarle:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$14b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Albemarle has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 12% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Albemarle compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Albemarle. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 77%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Albemarle thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Albemarle's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Albemarle is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 106% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Albemarle (including 1 which is significant) .

