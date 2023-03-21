Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atlas Pearls:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$4.0m ÷ (AU$33m - AU$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Atlas Pearls has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Luxury industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Atlas Pearls' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Atlas Pearls is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 14%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Atlas Pearls is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 21% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

