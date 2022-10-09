Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Australian Vintage (ASX:AVG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Australian Vintage, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = AU$25m ÷ (AU$498m - AU$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Australian Vintage has an ROCE of 6.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Australian Vintage's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Australian Vintage.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Australian Vintage is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 221% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Australian Vintage's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Australian Vintage has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 76% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Australian Vintage and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

