Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Bastei Lübbe's (ETR:BST) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bastei Lübbe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €11m ÷ (€99m - €38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Bastei Lübbe has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Media industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bastei Lübbe compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Bastei Lübbe has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, Bastei Lübbe is using 30% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Our Take On Bastei Lübbe's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Bastei Lübbe has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Since the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Bastei Lübbe that you might find interesting.

