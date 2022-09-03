Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH.A) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Biglari Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$36m ÷ (US$773m - US$138m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Biglari Holdings has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Biglari Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Biglari Holdings. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 165%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 34% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Biglari Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with a respectable 34% awarded to those who held the stock over the last three years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Biglari Holdings that you might find interesting.

