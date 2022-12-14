Returns Are Gaining Momentum At BLD Plantation Bhd (KLSE:BLDPLNT)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at BLD Plantation Bhd (KLSE:BLDPLNT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on BLD Plantation Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM79m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM401m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, BLD Plantation Bhd has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of BLD Plantation Bhd, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

BLD Plantation Bhd's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 250% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, BLD Plantation Bhd has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 23% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for BLD Plantation Bhd (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

