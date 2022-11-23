Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Bumi Armada Berhad (KLSE:ARMADA)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Bumi Armada Berhad (KLSE:ARMADA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bumi Armada Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM896m ÷ (RM12b - RM1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Bumi Armada Berhad has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.6% average generated by the Energy Services industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Bumi Armada Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bumi Armada Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Bumi Armada Berhad's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Bumi Armada Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 3,139% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 36% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Bumi Armada Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 43% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Bumi Armada Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Bumi Armada Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here