Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Canadian Natural Resources' (TSE:CNQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Canadian Natural Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = CA$12b ÷ (CA$78b - CA$9.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Canadian Natural Resources has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canadian Natural Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Canadian Natural Resources' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Canadian Natural Resources. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 31%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Canadian Natural Resources' ROCE

To sum it up, Canadian Natural Resources has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 174% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Canadian Natural Resources (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

