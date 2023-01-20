Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deutsche Post is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €8.6b ÷ (€69b - €23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Deutsche Post has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Logistics industry average of 14% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Deutsche Post compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Deutsche Post Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Deutsche Post. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 103%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Deutsche Post is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 21% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Deutsche Post we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Deutsche Post isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

