Returns Are Gaining Momentum At DigitalX (ASX:DCC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, DigitalX (ASX:DCC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DigitalX:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$5.8m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$869k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, DigitalX has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating DigitalX's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

DigitalX has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, DigitalX is utilizing 2,306% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 1.6%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that DigitalX has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

