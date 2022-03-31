Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Dropsuite (ASX:DSE)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Dropsuite's (ASX:DSE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dropsuite:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = AU$223k ÷ (AU$24m - AU$2.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Dropsuite has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Dropsuite's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Dropsuite's ROCE Trending?

The fact that Dropsuite is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.0% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 455% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Dropsuite has decreased current liabilities to 9.0% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

What We Can Learn From Dropsuite's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Dropsuite has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Dropsuite can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Dropsuite does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dropsuite that you might be interested in.

