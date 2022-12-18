Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Enbridge's (TSE:ENB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Enbridge, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = CA$8.0b ÷ (CA$182b - CA$18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Enbridge has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 20%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enbridge compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enbridge here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Enbridge promising. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 40% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Enbridge's ROCE

To sum it up, Enbridge is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Enbridge does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Enbridge that you might be interested in.

