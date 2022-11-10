Returns Are Gaining Momentum At F J Benjamin Holdings (Catalist:F10)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in F J Benjamin Holdings' (Catalist:F10) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on F J Benjamin Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = S$2.2m ÷ (S$80m - S$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, F J Benjamin Holdings has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of F J Benjamin Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that F J Benjamin Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 4.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by F J Benjamin Holdings has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

One more thing to note, F J Benjamin Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 44% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. Nevertheless, there are some potential risks the company is bearing with current liabilities that high, so just keep that in mind.

Our Take On F J Benjamin Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that F J Benjamin Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 48% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

