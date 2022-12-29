Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Far East Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM202m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Far East Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Far East Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Far East Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Far East Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Far East Holdings Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 74% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Far East Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Far East Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 96% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Far East Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Far East Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

