Returns Are Gaining Momentum At FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FFI Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = AU$4.7m ÷ (AU$55m - AU$4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, FFI Holdings has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.7% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FFI Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of FFI Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

FFI Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 28% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that FFI Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with FFI Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

