Returns Are Gaining Momentum At FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at FGV Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FGV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for FGV Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM1.9b ÷ (RM18b - RM5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, FGV Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for FGV Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for FGV Holdings Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For FGV Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

FGV Holdings Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 389% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, FGV Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for FGV Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

