Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hextar Global Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM77m ÷ (RM666m - RM237m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Hextar Global Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hextar Global Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hextar Global Berhad Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hextar Global Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 77%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Hextar Global Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Hextar Global Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 551% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

