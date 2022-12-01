Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Hydro One (TSE:H)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hydro One (TSE:H) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hydro One:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = CA$1.8b ÷ (CA$31b - CA$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Hydro One has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.6% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hydro One compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hydro One.

The Trend Of ROCE

Hydro One has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 35% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Hydro One's ROCE

To sum it up, Hydro One is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hydro One we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

