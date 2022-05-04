Returns Are Gaining Momentum At i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at i3 Energy (LON:I3E) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for i3 Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£316m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, i3 Energy has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 5.7%.

In the above chart we have measured i3 Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is i3 Energy's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that i3 Energy is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About four years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.2% on its capital. In addition to that, i3 Energy is employing 69,889% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, i3 Energy has decreased current liabilities to 7.3% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, i3 Energy has now broken into profitability. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 18% in the last three years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

i3 Energy does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

