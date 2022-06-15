Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Imperial Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£3.1b ÷ (UK£28b - UK£11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Imperial Brands has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Tobacco industry average of 15% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Imperial Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Imperial Brands' ROCE Trend?

Imperial Brands' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 53% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Imperial Brands is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 23% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Imperial Brands does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

