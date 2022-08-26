Returns Are Gaining Momentum At IOG (LON:IOG)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at IOG (LON:IOG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IOG, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = UK£14m ÷ (UK£204m - UK£52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, IOG has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 5.2%.

roce
Above you can see how the current ROCE for IOG compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IOG here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that IOG is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 9.5% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, IOG is utilizing 1,420% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, IOG has decreased current liabilities to 25% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that IOG has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On IOG's ROCE

Overall, IOG gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for IOG (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While IOG isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

