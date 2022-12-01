Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = RM196m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 100% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 18% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

