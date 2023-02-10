Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Marlborough Wine Estates Group (NZSE:MWE)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Marlborough Wine Estates Group (NZSE:MWE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Marlborough Wine Estates Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = NZ$744k ÷ (NZ$41m - NZ$2.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Marlborough Wine Estates Group has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Beverage industry average of 6.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Marlborough Wine Estates Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Marlborough Wine Estates Group is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Marlborough Wine Estates Group is utilizing 148% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 4.8%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Marlborough Wine Estates Group has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Marlborough Wine Estates Group's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 16% in the last three years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Marlborough Wine Estates Group, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

